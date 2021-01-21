Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) went up by 18.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.45. The company’s stock price has collected 15.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ :API) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Agora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.11, which is $4.41 above the current price. API currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 33.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of API was 1.13M shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stocks went up by 15.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 6.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Agora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.25% for API stocks with a simple moving average of 5.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to API, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

API Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +15.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.20. In addition, Agora Inc. saw 16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.