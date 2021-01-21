Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) went up by 14.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s stock price has collected 18.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Adverum Biotechnologies to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ADVM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADVM is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.88. ADVM currently public float of 66.99M and currently shorts hold a 15.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADVM was 978.46K shares.

ADVM’s Market Performance

ADVM stocks went up by 18.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.52% and a quarterly performance of 20.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.57% for ADVM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

ADVM Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +18.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Machado Patrick, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Jan 15. After this action, Machado Patrick now owns 78,182 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $115,174 using the latest closing price.

Fischer Laurent, the CEO and Director of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., purchase 8,600 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Fischer Laurent is holding 16,292 shares at $99,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27418.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stands at -25794.40. The total capital return value is set at -33.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.87. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -28.00 for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 18.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.64. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,419.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.06.