ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.58. The company’s stock price has collected 5.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Aditxt Signs Distribution Agreement with Todos Medical Ltd. For AditxtScore(TM) for COVID-19 Immune Monitoring Service

Is It Worth Investing in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ADTX currently public float of 9.25M and currently shorts hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADTX was 1.14M shares.

ADTX’s Market Performance

ADTX stocks went up by 5.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.26% and a quarterly performance of 26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.89% for ADTX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.73% for the last 200 days.

ADTX Trading at 19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX rose by +5.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTX

Equity return is now at value -596.90, with -133.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.