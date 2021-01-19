Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) went up by 189.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of Oral ATI-450 for Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is -$11.22 below the current price. ACRS currently public float of 37.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRS was 587.31K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.10% and a quarterly performance of 48.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.39% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 167.01% for ACRS stocks with a simple moving average of 510.12% for the last 200 days.

ACRS Trading at 258.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 114.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +192.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +288.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +142.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,281.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2148.83 for the present operating margin

+4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2686.11. The total capital return value is set at -56.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.29. Equity return is now at value -103.50, with -64.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.67. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.