W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went up by 5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 8.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that W&T Offshore Provides Operational and Financial Update

Is It Worth Investing in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE :WTI) Right Now?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTI is at 3.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for W&T Offshore Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $0.97 above the current price. WTI currently public float of 92.20M and currently shorts hold a 17.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTI was 4.06M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

WTI stocks went up by 8.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of 44.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for W&T Offshore Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.40% for WTI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WTI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

WTI Trading at 24.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTI starting from KROHN TRACY W, who purchase 190,849 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jul 09. After this action, KROHN TRACY W now owns 47,582,308 shares of W&T Offshore Inc., valued at $410,306 using the latest closing price.

KROHN TRACY W, the Chairman, CEO & President of W&T Offshore Inc., purchase 346,358 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that KROHN TRACY W is holding 47,391,459 shares at $744,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.16 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for W&T Offshore Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 30.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.57. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.