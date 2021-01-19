Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected 9.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Urban One, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $825.0 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UONEK is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. UONEK currently public float of 20.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UONEK was 1.15M shares.

UONEK’s Market Performance

UONEK stocks went up by 9.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.23% and a quarterly performance of 33.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.40% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.23% for UONEK stocks with a simple moving average of 24.13% for the last 200 days.

UONEK Trading at 23.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONEK rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3240. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 32.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UONEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.56 for the present operating margin

+66.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at +0.21. The total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Urban One Inc. (UONEK), the company’s capital structure generated 505.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.49. Total debt to assets is 74.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 486.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.