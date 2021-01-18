Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.51. The company’s stock price has collected 13.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ :TOUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tuniu Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06, which is $0.76 above the current price. TOUR currently public float of 23.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOUR was 1.77M shares.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR stocks went up by 13.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.29% and a quarterly performance of 89.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.61% for Tuniu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.55% for TOUR stocks with a simple moving average of 63.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -14.30 for asset returns.