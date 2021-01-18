Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Q3 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE :TCI) Right Now?

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 200.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCI is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TCI currently public float of 1.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCI was 1.85K shares.

TCI’s Market Performance

TCI stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.04% and a quarterly performance of -10.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.06% for TCI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.76% for the last 200 days.

TCI Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCI fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.45 for the present operating margin

+6.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. stands at -56.12. The total capital return value is set at -4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI), the company’s capital structure generated 141.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.51. Total debt to assets is 53.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.