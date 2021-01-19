Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) went down by -6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.63. The company’s stock price has collected 17.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/20 that Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 26, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ :TCCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCCO is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Technical Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TCCO currently public float of 1.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCCO was 421.49K shares.

TCCO’s Market Performance

TCCO stocks went up by 17.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.99% and a quarterly performance of 60.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.12% for Technical Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.78% for TCCO stocks with a simple moving average of 59.16% for the last 200 days.

TCCO Trading at 33.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares surge +34.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCCO rose by +17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Technical Communications Corporation saw 14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.18 for the present operating margin

+58.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Technical Communications Corporation stands at -22.17. The total capital return value is set at -42.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.99. Equity return is now at value -66.70, with -31.20 for asset returns.

Based on Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 51.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.19. Total debt to assets is 21.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.