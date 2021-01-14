Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that 2021 Begins With A Sweet Win For A Pittsburgh Man Who Won The $125,000 Grand Prize In BetRivers.com And PlaySugarHouse.com Pro Football Pick’em In Pennsylvania

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE :RSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rush Street Interactive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $7.5 above the current price. RSI currently public float of 17.25M and currently shorts hold a 17.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSI was 885.94K shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.05% and a quarterly performance of 86.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.47% for Rush Street Interactive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.20% for RSI stocks with a simple moving average of 74.22% for the last 200 days.

RSI Trading at 32.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +6.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.37. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc. saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.