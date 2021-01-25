Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ocugen, Inc. – OCGN

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 3.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocugen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.90. OCGN currently public float of 155.85M and currently shorts hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 49.00M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 641.50% and a quarterly performance of 592.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 212.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.54% for Ocugen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.73% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of 313.06% for the last 200 days.

OCGN Trading at 98.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +170.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +650.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +591.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Castillo Kirsten, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 28. After this action, Castillo Kirsten now owns 75,000 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $23,498 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -153.70, with -99.10 for asset returns.