National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.87. The company’s stock price has collected -2.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE :NNN) Right Now?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNN is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.18, which is $1.92 above the current price. NNN currently public float of 172.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.54M shares.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN stocks went down by -2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.99% and a quarterly performance of 13.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for National Retail Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.49% for NNN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NNN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

NNN Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.21. In addition, National Retail Properties Inc. saw -4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Horn Stephen A JR, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $42.07 back on Dec 28. After this action, Horn Stephen A JR now owns 129,771 shares of National Retail Properties Inc., valued at $589,018 using the latest closing price.

Miller Michelle Lynn, the EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of National Retail Properties Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $39.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Miller Michelle Lynn is holding 40,475 shares at $39,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.40 for the present operating margin

+66.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Retail Properties Inc. stands at +44.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.17. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.90. Total debt to assets is 40.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 200.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.