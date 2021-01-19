My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) went down by -6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that MySize Attending CES 2021 After Announcing Footwear Solution

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ :MYSZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for My Size Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. MYSZ currently public float of 6.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYSZ was 436.02K shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ stocks went up by 5.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.64% and a quarterly performance of 24.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for My Size Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.91% for MYSZ stocks with a simple moving average of 9.44% for the last 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3460. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9507.94 for the present operating margin

+19.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -8725.40. The total capital return value is set at -163.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.49.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00. Total debt to assets is 25.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 94.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.