Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) went up by 25.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.66. The company's stock price has collected 28.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ :MTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTRX is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Matrix Service Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50. MTRX currently public float of 25.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTRX was 236.60K shares.

MTRX’s Market Performance

MTRX stocks went up by 28.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.83% and a quarterly performance of 88.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Matrix Service Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.94% for MTRX stocks with a simple moving average of 63.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MTRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to MTRX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

MTRX Trading at 54.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +64.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX rose by +28.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Matrix Service Company saw 39.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTRX starting from MILLER JAMES HARRY, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Nov 11. After this action, MILLER JAMES HARRY now owns 41,629 shares of Matrix Service Company, valued at $26,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.44 for the present operating margin

+9.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Company stands at -3.00. The total capital return value is set at 4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.53. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Matrix Service Company (MTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 11.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.67. Total debt to assets is 7.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.