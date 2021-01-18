Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) went down by -9.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s stock price has collected -6.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Lion Announces Acquisition of Lion FinTech Group

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ :LGHL) Right Now?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.34 x from its present earnings ratio.

LGHL currently public float of 8.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGHL was 586.11K shares.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL stocks went down by -6.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.41% and a quarterly performance of 43.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.39% for Lion Group Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.32% for LGHL stocks with a simple moving average of -24.70% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at 37.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.00%, as shares surge +52.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -6.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw 77.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.