Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/15/21 that ESG Activists Focus on a New Front: Diversity

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Ltd (NYSE :LAZ) Right Now?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lazard Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.78, which is $3.17 above the current price. LAZ currently public float of 101.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZ was 627.32K shares.

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.05% and a quarterly performance of 22.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Lazard Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for LAZ stocks with a simple moving average of 40.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZ reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for LAZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LAZ, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

LAZ Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 17,727 shares at the price of $30.98 back on Aug 20. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 188,221 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $549,188 using the latest closing price.

Stern Alexander F., the President of Lazard Ltd, sale 44,380 shares at $31.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Stern Alexander F. is holding 205,948 shares at $1,399,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+98.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +10.71. The total capital return value is set at 15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 380.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.21. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 366.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.50.