Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) went down by -16.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s stock price has collected -21.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Innodata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ :INOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INOD is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Innodata Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.06 below the current price. INOD currently public float of 22.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INOD was 254.14K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

INOD stocks went down by -21.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of 71.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 315.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for Innodata Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.26% for INOD stocks with a simple moving average of 103.03% for the last 200 days.

INOD Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD fell by -21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +548.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from MISHRA ASHOK, who sale 15,045 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Dec 04. After this action, MISHRA ASHOK now owns 0 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $77,482 using the latest closing price.

Massey Stewart R, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $5.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Massey Stewart R is holding 10,000 shares at $79,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59 for the present operating margin

+33.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at -2.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.95. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.79. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.