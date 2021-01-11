Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) went up by 22.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s stock price has collected 57.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Partners with StakeKings to Bring Staking Concept to Season-Long Fantasy Sports League for First Time

Is It Worth Investing in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ :HOFV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. HOFV currently public float of 13.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFV was 4.09M shares.

HOFV’s Market Performance

HOFV stocks went up by 57.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.62% and a quarterly performance of -14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.24% for HOFV stocks with a simple moving average of -59.50% for the last 200 days.

HOFV Trading at 21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares surge +37.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV rose by +57.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4000. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw 57.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Lichter Stuart, who purchase 10,813,774 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Dec 29. After this action, Lichter Stuart now owns 15,128,379 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $15,139,284 using the latest closing price.

Dolan James J., the Director of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, purchase 60,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Dolan James J. is holding 60,000 shares at $83,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

The total capital return value is set at -1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.70. Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.