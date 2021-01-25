GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) went up by 51.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.52. The company’s stock price has collected 62.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that Bullish Stock Bets Explode as Major Indexes Repeatedly Set Records

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE :GME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GME is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for GameStop Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.01. GME currently public float of 50.65M. Today, the average trading volume of GME was 15.88M shares.

GME’s Market Performance

GME stocks went up by 62.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 318.61% and a quarterly performance of 361.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 1307.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.02% for GameStop Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 162.34% for GME stocks with a simple moving average of 589.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GME reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for GME stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to GME, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

GME Trading at 255.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 42.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.12%, as shares surge +234.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +465.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME rose by +62.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,888.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.06. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 245.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $37.71 back on Jan 15. After this action, FERNANDEZ RAUL J now owns 29,289 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $131,980 using the latest closing price.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the Director of GameStop Corp., sale 25,484 shares at $36.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that FERNANDEZ RAUL J is holding 32,789 shares at $919,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -7.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on GameStop Corp. (GME), the company’s capital structure generated 194.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.03. Total debt to assets is 42.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.