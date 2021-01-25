Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 19.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/23/20 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFT, RESI, CIT, and ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :BFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BFT was 9.31M shares.

BFT’s Market Performance

BFT stocks went up by 19.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.46% and a quarterly performance of 94.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.71% for BFT stocks with a simple moving average of 54.76% for the last 200 days.

BFT Trading at 42.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +28.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFT rose by +19.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.86. In addition, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II saw 25.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.