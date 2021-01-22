Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.59. The company’s stock price has collected 9.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Flagstar Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $154 million, or $2.83 Per Diluted Share

Is It Worth Investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :FBC) Right Now?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBC is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.33, which is -$0.97 below the current price. FBC currently public float of 51.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBC was 794.63K shares.

FBC’s Market Performance

FBC stocks went up by 9.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.23% and a quarterly performance of 43.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Flagstar Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.84% for FBC stocks with a simple moving average of 52.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FBC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FBC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $56 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FBC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

FBC Trading at 23.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBC rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBC starting from MP Thrift Investments L.P., who sale 9,112,705 shares at the price of $30.19 back on Nov 10. After this action, MP Thrift Investments L.P. now owns 0 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., valued at $275,112,564 using the latest closing price.

Schoels Peter, the Director of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., sale 9,112,705 shares at $30.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Schoels Peter is holding 0 shares at $275,112,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.51. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC), the company’s capital structure generated 298.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.89. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.