Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) went down by -7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s stock price has collected -5.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Updates on 2020 Progress and 2021 Plans

Is It Worth Investing in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :EIGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIGR is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.67. EIGR currently public float of 27.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIGR was 602.06K shares.

EIGR’s Market Performance

EIGR stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.33% and a quarterly performance of 8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for EIGR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EIGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EIGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIGR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for EIGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to EIGR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

EIGR Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIGR fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIGR starting from Mayer Eldon C. III, who sale 1,690 shares at the price of $11.68 back on Jan 08. After this action, Mayer Eldon C. III now owns 35,810 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $19,739 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Jeffrey S, the Director of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Glenn Jeffrey S is holding 5,000 shares at $57,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIGR

The total capital return value is set at -76.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.88. Equity return is now at value -100.60, with -57.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.34. Total debt to assets is 30.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.