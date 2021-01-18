Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went down by -11.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected -19.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCNC currently public float of 18.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 935.63K shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went down by -19.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.85% and a quarterly performance of 151.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.89% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.30% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC fell by -19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.48 for the present operating margin

+2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at -2.12. The total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.