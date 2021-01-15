Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Strategic Plan for Product Portfolio Expansion for Long-Term Success and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.40. CPRX currently public float of 96.41M and currently shorts hold a 12.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.64M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.83% and a quarterly performance of 10.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.51% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 3,668 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Dec 22. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 10,998 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,644 using the latest closing price.

O’Keeffe Charles B, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that O’Keeffe Charles B is holding 560,376 shares at $20,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.11 for the present operating margin

+85.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +31.16. The total capital return value is set at 45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.84. Equity return is now at value 62.80, with 53.30 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.