Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.60. The company’s stock price has collected 11.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Shopify, Alibaba, Applied Materials, KLA Corp, or American Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.09, which is -$12.26 below the current price. AMAT currently public float of 908.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 7.14M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 11.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.34% and a quarterly performance of 73.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Applied Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.04% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of 68.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $110 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.08. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 800 shares at the price of $86.50 back on Dec 21. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 242,541 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $69,200 using the latest closing price.

Karsner Alexander, the Director of Applied Materials Inc., sale 3,467 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Karsner Alexander is holding 7,508 shares at $209,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.32 for the present operating margin

+44.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +21.04. The total capital return value is set at 29.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.83. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.