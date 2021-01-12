Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.64. The company’s stock price has collected 6.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Antero Resources Announces Pricing of Upsized $700 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE :AM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.23, which is -$1.24 below the current price. AM currently public float of 313.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AM was 4.47M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM stocks went up by 6.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of 36.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Antero Midstream Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.23% for AM stocks with a simple moving average of 40.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AM Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 1,326 shares at the price of $7.27 back on Nov 24. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 43,749 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $9,636 using the latest closing price.

KLIMLEY BROOKS J, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 9,788 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that KLIMLEY BROOKS J is holding 41,932 shares at $60,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

+58.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at -41.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 46.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.