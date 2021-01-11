AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) went up by 15.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 24.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that AirNet Entered into Investment Agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ANTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTE is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AirNet Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.50. ANTE currently public float of 1.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTE was 1.27M shares.

ANTE’s Market Performance

ANTE stocks went up by 24.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 139.47% and a quarterly performance of 232.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.70% for AirNet Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.82% for ANTE stocks with a simple moving average of 178.76% for the last 200 days.

ANTE Trading at 104.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.57%, as shares surge +125.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTE rose by +24.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, AirNet Technology Inc. saw 24.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.26 for the present operating margin

-29.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AirNet Technology Inc. stands at -120.96. The total capital return value is set at -430.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.11.

Based on AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.29. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.