Why Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.18. The company’s stock price has collected -2.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/20 that Raymond James Is Buying Investment Bank Financo

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE :RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.61, which is $14.45 above the current price. RJF currently public float of 122.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RJF was 737.67K shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stocks went down by -2.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.10% and a quarterly performance of 27.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Raymond James Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for RJF stocks with a simple moving average of 27.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $111, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RJF, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

RJF Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.11. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Raney Steven M, who sale 3,224 shares at the price of $93.64 back on Dec 15. After this action, Raney Steven M now owns 35,762 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $301,906 using the latest closing price.

REILLY PAUL C, the Chairman & CEO of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 13,816 shares at $92.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that REILLY PAUL C is holding 72,052 shares at $1,282,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.67 for the present operating margin

+95.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 426.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.00. Total debt to assets is 63.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.