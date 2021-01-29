Why Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went down by -5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.64. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Levi’s Solid Quarter Is About More Than Digital Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.33, which is $1.26 above the current price. LEVI currently public float of 61.92M and currently shorts hold a 15.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 1.49M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.02% and a quarterly performance of 25.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $24 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LEVI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

LEVI Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.96. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Friedman David A, who sale 33,334 shares at the price of $21.26 back on Jan 15. After this action, Friedman David A now owns 312,417 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $708,681 using the latest closing price.

Haas Jennifer C., the 10% Owner of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 156 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Haas Jennifer C. is holding 0 shares at $3,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+53.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 26.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.57. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.35. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.