Why Brunswick Corporation (BC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.32. The company's stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.21, which is -$1.86 below the current price. BC currently public float of 77.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 799.42K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.89% and a quarterly performance of 38.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of 35.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to BC, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

BC Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.75. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from ALTMAN RANDALL S, who sale 3,746 shares at the price of $65.06 back on Aug 14. After this action, ALTMAN RANDALL S now owns 13,011 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $243,715 using the latest closing price.

Dekker Christopher F, the V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY of Brunswick Corporation, sale 3,025 shares at $64.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Dekker Christopher F is holding 37,324 shares at $195,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.66 for the present operating margin

+26.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at 18.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.94. Total debt to assets is 33.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.