We Analyzed the Future Direction of Penumbra Inc. (PEN), Here is What We Found

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $314.22. The company’s stock price has collected 7.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PEN, DECN and AZN

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc. (NYSE :PEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEN is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Penumbra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $236.80, which is -$26.94 below the current price. PEN currently public float of 33.92M and currently shorts hold a 17.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEN was 859.41K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.89% and a quarterly performance of 10.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Penumbra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.63% for PEN stocks with a simple moving average of 28.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEN reach a price target of $253. The rating they have provided for PEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEN, setting the target price at $233 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

PEN Trading at 22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +50.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.24. In addition, Penumbra Inc. saw 50.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Bose Arani, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $255.81 back on Jan 25. After this action, Bose Arani now owns 540,662 shares of Penumbra Inc., valued at $2,558,100 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Harpreet, the Director of Penumbra Inc., sale 633 shares at $174.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Grewal Harpreet is holding 12,195 shares at $110,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.67 for the present operating margin

+67.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.87. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc. (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.48. Total debt to assets is 12.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.