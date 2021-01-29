We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE), Here is What We Found

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.84. The company’s stock price has collected -7.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FUSE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of FUSE was 956.38K shares.

FUSE’s Market Performance

FUSE stocks went down by -7.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Fusion Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.71% for FUSE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

FUSE Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSE fell by -8.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Fusion Acquisition Corp. saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.