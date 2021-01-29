We Analyzed the Future Direction of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), Here is What We Found

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.85. The company’s stock price has collected 7.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Commvault Slips Despite Strong Earnings, Upbeat Outlook, Big Buyback Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CVLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVLT is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Commvault Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.29, which is -$5.0 below the current price. CVLT currently public float of 46.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVLT was 329.62K shares.

CVLT’s Market Performance

CVLT stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.65% and a quarterly performance of 48.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Commvault Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for CVLT stocks with a simple moving average of 43.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVLT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CVLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVLT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $66 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVLT reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for CVLT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CVLT, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CVLT Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLT rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.89. In addition, Commvault Systems Inc. saw 14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLT starting from CAROLAN BRIAN, who sale 7,305 shares at the price of $59.90 back on Jan 20. After this action, CAROLAN BRIAN now owns 149,957 shares of Commvault Systems Inc., valued at $437,570 using the latest closing price.

CAROLAN BRIAN, the VP Finance and CFO of Commvault Systems Inc., sale 195 shares at $59.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that CAROLAN BRIAN is holding 149,957 shares at $11,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.06 for the present operating margin

+80.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commvault Systems Inc. stands at -0.84. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.39. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.