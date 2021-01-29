We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG), Here is What We Found

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) went up by 17.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.39. The company’s stock price has collected 8.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that American Financial Group Management to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference

Is It Worth Investing in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :AFG) Right Now?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFG is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for American Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.33, which is $8.71 above the current price. AFG currently public float of 69.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFG was 470.06K shares.

AFG’s Market Performance

AFG stocks went up by 8.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.92% and a quarterly performance of 29.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for American Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for AFG stocks with a simple moving average of 33.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AFG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $95 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2020.

AFG Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG rose by +8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.95. In addition, American Financial Group Inc. saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from Ambrecht Kenneth C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $66.38 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ambrecht Kenneth C now owns 60,455 shares of American Financial Group Inc., valued at $199,149 using the latest closing price.

Ambrecht Kenneth C, the Director of American Financial Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $65.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Ambrecht Kenneth C is holding 46,996 shares at $65,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.64. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on American Financial Group Inc. (AFG), the company’s capital structure generated 26.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.