Wall Street Pummels Sanofi (SNY) After Recent Earnings Report

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/27/21 that Sanofi teams up with BioNTech and Pfizer to help fix Europe’s vaccine shortage

Is It Worth Investing in Sanofi (NASDAQ :SNY) Right Now?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNY is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Sanofi declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.24, which is $17.1 above the current price. SNY currently public float of 2.25B and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNY was 1.94M shares.

SNY’s Market Performance

SNY stocks went down by -4.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.75% and a quarterly performance of 0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for Sanofi. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.52% for SNY stocks with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, Sanofi saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNY starting from Sanofi, who purchase 81,250 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Sanofi now owns 520,125 shares of Sanofi, valued at $1,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Sanofi, the 10% Owner of Sanofi, sale 120,234 shares at $597.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Sanofi is holding 279,766 shares at $71,837,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.82 for the present operating margin

+60.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61.

Based on Sanofi (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 44.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.