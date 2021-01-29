Wall Street Praises LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) After Recent Earnings Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s stock price has collected -5.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that 9 Stocks That Will Benefit from Rising Treasury Yields

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.57, which is $5.75 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 255.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.93M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.70% and a quarterly performance of 18.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LYB, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

LYB Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.30. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw -4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 518,582 shares at the price of $88.59 back on Dec 04. After this action, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now owns 216,237 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $45,938,742 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 109 shares at $88.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 764,018 shares at $9,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 20.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.