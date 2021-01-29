The Chart for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went up by 7.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $566.74. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that ServiceNow Stock Rises After Earnings Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE :NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 157.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for ServiceNow Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $614.00, which is $12.63 above the current price. NOW currently public float of 193.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.39M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.93% and a quarterly performance of 10.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for ServiceNow Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.86% for NOW stocks with a simple moving average of 21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $590 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $670. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

NOW Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $528.96. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from LUDDY FREDERIC B, who sale 16,500 shares at the price of $512.39 back on Jan 07. After this action, LUDDY FREDERIC B now owns 53,700 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $8,454,373 using the latest closing price.

Desai Chirantan Jitendra, the Chief Product Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 1,563 shares at $535.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Desai Chirantan Jitendra is holding 31,653 shares at $836,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +18.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.17. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.