SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 8.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $291.76, which is -$28.56 below the current price. SEDG currently public float of 49.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.53M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.72% and a quarterly performance of 18.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 201.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.49% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 45.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $354 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $435. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEDG, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

SEDG Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.03. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Faier Ronen, who sale 2,182 shares at the price of $349.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, Faier Ronen now owns 63,690 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $763,369 using the latest closing price.

GANI MARCEL, the Director of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $321.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that GANI MARCEL is holding 31,033 shares at $965,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.94 for the present operating margin

+33.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +10.28. The total capital return value is set at 29.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.78. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.