Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) went up by 338.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Siebert Financial Corp. Hires Anthony Palmeri and Jerry Losurdo to Lead Securities Finance Group

Is It Worth Investing in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :SIEB) Right Now?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIEB is at -0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Siebert Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SIEB currently public float of 7.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIEB was 24.65K shares.

SIEB’s Market Performance

SIEB stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.10% and a quarterly performance of 2.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Siebert Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 310.41% for SIEB stocks with a simple moving average of 258.38% for the last 200 days.

SIEB Trading at 310.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 80.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +203.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +221.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEB rose by +236.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Siebert Financial Corp. saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIEB starting from Gebbia Gloria E, who purchase 2,181,621 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Apr 16. After this action, Gebbia Gloria E now owns 10,031,236 shares of Siebert Financial Corp., valued at $12,217,078 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Richard, the MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP of Siebert Financial Corp., sale 748,233 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that Gebbia Richard is holding 2,640,081 shares at $4,190,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.76 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siebert Financial Corp. stands at +12.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.19. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.98. Total debt to assets is 21.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.21.