PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went up by 6.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.52. The company’s stock price has collected 2.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.61, which is $1.78 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 114.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 951.77K shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went up by 2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.15% and a quarterly performance of 63.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of 49.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $40 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PACW, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

PACW Trading at 16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +24.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.80. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw 22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from Acker Tanya M, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Apr 24. After this action, Acker Tanya M now owns 7,010 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $26,199 using the latest closing price.

LESTER SUSAN E, the Director of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $16.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that LESTER SUSAN E is holding 28,056 shares at $16,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at -99.18. The total capital return value is set at 5.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.84. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.