Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) went down by -31.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.07. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Ucommune Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Underwritten Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ :UK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ucommune International Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UK currently public float of 11.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UK was 146.75K shares.

UK’s Market Performance

UK stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.31% and a quarterly performance of -49.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Ucommune International Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.38% for UK stocks with a simple moving average of -61.75% for the last 200 days.

UK Trading at -45.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -40.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK fell by -27.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.