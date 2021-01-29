Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) went down by -4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.61. The company’s stock price has collected -9.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ :SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEIC is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SEI Investments Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.60, which is $13.21 above the current price. SEIC currently public float of 120.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEIC was 538.85K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC stocks went down by -9.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of 8.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for SEI Investments Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.12% for SEIC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70.50 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEIC, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SEIC Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.18. In addition, SEI Investments Company saw -6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from Meyer Stephen, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $56.33 back on Dec 11. After this action, Meyer Stephen now owns 141,224 shares of SEI Investments Company, valued at $394,310 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY KATHRYN, the Director of SEI Investments Company, sale 9,500 shares at $56.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MCCARTHY KATHRYN is holding 71,700 shares at $535,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.06 for the present operating margin

+82.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Company stands at +30.35. The total capital return value is set at 27.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.75. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 21.60 for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Company (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.66. Total debt to assets is 2.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.80.