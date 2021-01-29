Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) went up by 9.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that UPDATE – Americas Gold and Silver Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to C$30.0 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX :USAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.79. USAS currently public float of 113.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USAS was 1.04M shares.

USAS’s Market Performance

USAS stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.67% and a quarterly performance of -1.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.03% for USAS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for USAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for USAS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3.75 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2020.

USAS Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.30 for the present operating margin

-24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -55.90. The total capital return value is set at -19.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.97.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.95. Total debt to assets is 6.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.