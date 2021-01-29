Home Business
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

By Denise Gardner

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) went up by 42.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Lion Announces Acquisition of Lion FinTech Group

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ :LGHL) Right Now?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.32 x from its present earnings ratio.

LGHL currently public float of 8.26M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGHL was 628.66K shares.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.85% and a quarterly performance of 17.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.20% for Lion Group Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.06% for LGHL stocks with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at 63.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares surge +144.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +72.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw 55.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

