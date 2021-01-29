Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that East West Bancorp Reports Net Income for 2020 of $568 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.97, Increases Dividend By 20%

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.60, which is -$2.96 below the current price. EWBC currently public float of 140.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWBC was 1.16M shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.91% and a quarterly performance of 71.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for East West Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.35% for EWBC stocks with a simple moving average of 56.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

EWBC Trading at 20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +23.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.75. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw 21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL, who sale 9,074 shares at the price of $49.45 back on Dec 16. After this action, KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL now owns 36,720 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $448,709 using the latest closing price.

LIU JACK C, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 2,130 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that LIU JACK C is holding 22,166 shares at $94,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.29. The total capital return value is set at 14.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.75. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.