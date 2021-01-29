Is Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) a Keeper?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Old Republic Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE :ORI) Right Now?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORI is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Old Republic International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. ORI currently public float of 285.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORI was 1.98M shares.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI stocks went down by -1.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly performance of 21.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Old Republic International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.77% for ORI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.40% for the last 200 days.

ORI Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from KOVALESKI CHARLES J, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $18.74 back on Jan 13. After this action, KOVALESKI CHARLES J now owns 10,346 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $4,685 using the latest closing price.

KOVALESKI CHARLES J, the Director of Old Republic International Corporation, purchase 250 shares at $18.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KOVALESKI CHARLES J is holding 9,989 shares at $4,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +14.64. The total capital return value is set at 20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.13. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.97. Total debt to assets is 4.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.