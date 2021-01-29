Is Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) a Keeper?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) went up by 22.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s stock price has collected 15.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Stacy Nieuwoudt To Board Of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE :ICD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICD is at 7.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is -$0.63 below the current price. ICD currently public float of 5.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICD was 245.38K shares.

ICD’s Market Performance

ICD stocks went up by 15.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.94% and a quarterly performance of 78.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.61% for Independence Contract Drilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.97% for ICD stocks with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ICD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2020.

ICD Trading at 27.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.98%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICD rose by +15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. saw 48.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICD starting from MSD Partners, L.P., who sale 27,982 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 31. After this action, MSD Partners, L.P. now owns 723,622 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., valued at $83,946 using the latest closing price.

MSD CAPITAL L P, the Director of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., sale 6,675 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that MSD CAPITAL L P is holding 171,543 shares at $20,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+6.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stands at -29.86. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.74. Total debt to assets is 24.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.