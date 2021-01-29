Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dover Corporation (DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.41. The company’s stock price has collected -5.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Dover Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corporation (NYSE :DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOV is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Dover Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.50, which is $19.58 above the current price. DOV currently public float of 142.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOV was 778.54K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV stocks went down by -5.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of 5.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Dover Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.20% for DOV stocks with a simple moving average of 8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $135 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOV reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for DOV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOV, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

DOV Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.52. In addition, Dover Corporation saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 33,668 shares at the price of $123.56 back on Dec 01. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 54,822 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $4,159,960 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corporation, sale 23,135 shares at $126.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 88,490 shares at $2,914,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+36.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +9.50. The total capital return value is set at 17.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corporation (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 106.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.68. Total debt to assets is 37.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.