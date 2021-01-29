Here’s How Your Trade Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Aggressively Right Now

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Paya Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $2.97 above the current price. PAYA currently public float of 52.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYA was 824.25K shares.

PAYA’s Market Performance

PAYA stocks went down by -6.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.30% and a quarterly performance of 16.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for Paya Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for PAYA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

PAYA Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA fell by -6.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.