Here’s How Your Trade Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Aggressively Right Now

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.14. The company's stock price has collected -6.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE :PKG) Right Now?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PKG is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Packaging Corporation of America declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.20, which is $2.49 above the current price. PKG currently public float of 93.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PKG was 571.40K shares.

PKG’s Market Performance

PKG stocks went down by -6.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.71% and a quarterly performance of 15.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Packaging Corporation of America. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.53% for PKG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $146 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for PKG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PKG, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

PKG Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.71. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw -4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Schneider Robert Andrew, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $134.22 back on Nov 24. After this action, Schneider Robert Andrew now owns 32,024 shares of Packaging Corporation of America, valued at $2,013,315 using the latest closing price.

Hassfurther Thomas A, the Exec. VP of Packaging Corporation of America, sale 5,000 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Hassfurther Thomas A is holding 144,294 shares at $675,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +9.92. The total capital return value is set at 19.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.67. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 89.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.